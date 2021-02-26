SECTIONS
Commentary Wire
'WJ Live': Could the Equality Act Kick Religious Freedom Completely to the Curb?

Allison Meadows, The Western Journal By Allison Meadows, The Western Journal
Published February 26, 2021 at 12:35pm
Legal experts warn the Equality Act is not as “equal” as the left wants Americans to believe. The bill may grant more freedoms for those in the LGBT community, but it does so at the potential cost of the freedoms of those who hold a conservative, biblical worldview.

