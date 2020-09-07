There's work to be done, America, so why spend a day acting like labor unions?

We’re happy to see as many of you as possible enjoy this day however you choose to enjoy it.

But we are not the biggest fans of national holidays. We’re not really sure why it’s necessary for people to stop being productive on arbitrarily chosen days of the year in order to commemorate whatever.

To our way of thinking, there should be four national holidays on which no one works: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Four days are plenty to honor our war dead, celebrate the American revolution, give thanks to God and celebrate the birth of our Savior.

Other commemorations are fine, but we see no reason they require us not to go to work. We can honor people like Martin Luther King Jr., our various presidents, our veterans and even Christopher Columbus from our offices. We can talk to our co-workers about the importance of these people or these groups of people. There’s no reason these things have to be observed with cookouts, boat trips or trips to the beach when our economy needs to recover from a pandemic and economic growth means productivity.

By the way, there is no reason we need the first day of the year to be a day off either. Why not kick off the year strong? Instead, people kick it off hungover. And you wonder why China poses a threat to our economic dominance.

TRENDING: For no particular reason, WHO throws cold water on hope for vaccine this year

And there is never a reason we need to take a day off, or do anything else, to honor labor unions.

Labor unions represent one economic actor in a larger sector that’s all about the production of goods and services and the allocation of capital. They are not inherently more virtuous or less virtuous than CEOs, investors or anyone else. If someone suggested we have a holiday to honor hedge fund managers, it would probably inspire political vitriol, although people would certainly like yet another day off. Yet hedge fund managers in their own way help make capital available to American companies. Their role in the economy is no less important than that of labor unions, and it’s arguably more positive because they don’t impose insane work rules while preventing bad workers from having to worry about losing their jobs.

When we take Labor Day off, we essentially imitate the labor unions themselves, who negotiate every excuse they can find for their members to take time off from work while getting paid for it. Of course, since I’m a business owner, I don’t get paid by someone else not to work. I’m not making anyone else work today because that would be a dumb employment practice given the system we have in this country, but I’m not going to sit around at home myself when there’s a lot to be done. I’m here and I’m doing it.

Taking a day off to honor labor unions means honoring people who engage in nastiness – and sometimes violence – against people who try to take advantage of the need for productivity at times when labor union members refuse to do their jobs. Anyone who’s ever been called a “scab” and physically threatened just for trying to do an honest day’s work knows what I’m talking about. People who claim that a certain job is theirs should try actually doing that job. If they’re not willing to do that, they have no business begrudging someone else for taking advantage.

Will you join in the commitment to capitalism and work on Labor Day? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (7 Votes) 12% (1 Votes)

Labor unions, with the assistance of the politicians they finance through compulsory membership dues, pressured the Big Three automakers into making the labor concessions that led General Motors and Chrysler to taxpayer-financed bankruptcy in 2009. The fact that the management of these companies agreed to these deals only shows you the extent to which organized labor dominates certain industries, such that you actually rise to top management positions by showing your willingness to bend over for the labor bosses.

Labor Day is the most absurd holiday on the calendar. It’s a day when we set back our productivity and our economic recovery so that people who are perfectly capable of working can sit around and not do so – all out of reverence for people whose economic thinking is more in line with Karl Marx than with Adam Smith.

This is ridiculous. You won’t catch me taking Labor Day off. The country needs productivity and wealth formation, and just because other people refuse to contribute to it doesn’t mean I have to. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have work to do.