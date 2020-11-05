Worst Racist Ever: Trump Got 20 Percent of Black Male Votes, NBC Survey Finds

We’ve been saying for some time now that Donald Trump is the worst racist we’ve ever seen. Not only does he have genuine affection for many individual black people (including our late boss), but he has pursued policies that resulted in record low black unemployment (pre-COVID, of course) and criminal justice reform that dramatically reduced the black male incarceration rate.

For a guy who is constantly being labeled a racist by his critics, Trump doesn’t seem very good at being one.

Maybe that’s why this happened:

Eighty percent of Black men supported Joe Biden, down slightly from Hilary Clinton’s 82 percent in 2016 but significantly down from Barack Obama’s level of support among Black men in 2012 and 2008.

There were a few groups that appear to have driven this shift toward President Donald Trump among Black men. Over half of Black men (52 percent) who identified as ideologically conservative cast their vote for the president, and 1 in 3 Black men living in the Midwest also voted for him.

There was an unusual relationship between education and how Black men voted this year. About 26 percent of Black men who had a high school diploma or less supported Trump. But 22 percent of Black men with bachelor’s degrees and 20 percent of Black men with advanced degrees also supported him. Black men with some college education broke for Biden at levels comparable to those of Black women.

There could be a lot of reasons this happened. One is the policy achievements mentioned above for Trump. Another is that Biden himself has a history of racist statements and behavior. Maybe they didn’t like hearing him say that, if you don’t vote for him, you’re not black.

Another is that many black men are fathers and the heads of families, and they probably don’t appreciate the Democratic Party’s constant assault on everything associated with the nuclear family and the values it represents. Many black men work hard at jobs to support those families, and don’t appreciate the Democratic Party’s never-ending attacks on the business community. Many black men love Jesus, and can tell which party is hostile to those beliefs.

Another reason could be that the media’s constant claims about Trump and racism (that he refuses to condemn white supremacists, or that he called them “fine people”) are so ham-handedly false that many black men might take it as an insult that the media and Democrats expect them to believe it.

Also: Maybe black people get tired of being talked to as if race is the only thing that should matter to them, which is how Democrats and the media (the people who hate Trump most) talk to them 24/7.

The NBC survey shows that support for Democrats among black men has declined in every election since Obama’s first, and Biden (who supposedly is strong with black voters) did even worse than Hillary among black men. This time it may not have been enough to pull Trump to victory, although we don’t yet know that for sure.

But if this trend continues, it’s going to be increasingly difficult for Democrats to win national elections. The left is always telling us that demography is going to set Democrats up for permanent dominance, because the percentage of the population that falls into the minority category is growing.

But guess what: Many of those minorities will become successful businesspeople. Many of them will think for themselves. The left takes for granted that they will almost all be Democrats, but there’s no reason to believe that’s the case. Indeed, it’s a pretty racist presumption to think they will.

Herman always said it was racist for the left to expect him to just follow their orthodoxy and not think for themselves. The way the political class treated him tended to confirm that.

You don’t suppose it’s possible that a lot of black men noticed, and responded in the perfectly rational manner you might expect, do you?