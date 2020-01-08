Worst Web Site in the World reports: All 53 GOP senators will support rules that deny Democrat-called witnesses

Even Lisa Murkowski? Even Trump-hater Mitt Romney?

That’s quite a coup. Say what you will about Mitch McConnell. We’ve had our moments when we’ve been furious with him, particularly when he refused to stand up to Democrats on budget matters because he didn’t want the media blaming Republicans for a “shutdown.” Would that he would use this ability more often, but when McConnell decides to roll his opponents, he’s just about impossible to stop.

McConnell pointed out two weeks ago that there was no reason the Senate couldn’t go with the same rules that were used in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial. At the time, all 100 senators agreed to these rules on a bipartisan basis.

Of course, things are different now. Democrats no longer like those rules because they make it far more difficult for them to keep this sham alive. They want the unlimited right to call new witnesses and introduce “new information” – even if all of this was deemed unnecessary by the House.

You might have thought a few of the Senate’s 53 Republicans would be wobbly enough to make it hard for McConnell to hold together a majority and keep the rules as they were.

Nope. He didn’t lose a single one:

It took just a few hours for McConnell and Senate GOP leaders to clinch a final whip count in support of moving forward with a trial framework that ignores Democratic requests. And all 53 Republicans — even moderates such as Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah — have agreed to the majority leader’s proposal, according to senators involved in the process.

Under the tentative rules package, which is the same as those used in President Bill Clinton’s 1999 Senate trial, the House will be allowed to present its case against Trump and then the president’s defense team will respond. At that point, McConnell or any GOP senator could move to end the trial and call for a final vote on the charges against Trump. Or Democrats could try to seek witness testimony or the introduction of new documentary evidence. It will be up to a majority of the Senate to decide.

Basically McConnell’s position is that all the evidence has already been heard in the House hearings, and there’s no point going over it all again. Let the House managers present their case. Let the president’s lawyers present their defense. What else needs to be heard?

Even Democrat senators running for president might secretly appreciate this approach, since an impeachment trial will keep them off the campaign trail and everyone knows the outcome is preordained anyway. Democrats will claim a “coverup” or some such thing because McConnell isn’t allowing new testimony, but there’s nothing stopping Schumer or anyone else from publicly revealing what they’ve got. It just doesn’t need to be dealt with in new testimony.

Of course, Schumer insists there’s “new information” and it’s a “game changer,” but we’ve dealt with that. Desperate politicians in such situations always say things like that. He’s welcome to publicly share anything he has, but from what we’ve seen so far, it’s nothing that’s going to change anyone’s mind.

The sooner this is over the better, and that’s probably true for even the Democrats. The country is tired of it and there’s never been a majority that believed this was legitimate. We’ve got more important things to focus on, particularly now, and this is certainly not what the voters gave Democrats a House majority to do.

The rules are fine. Let everyone make their cases. Vote. End it. We all know the outcome anyway so what’s the point of dragging it forward?