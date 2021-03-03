Wow: Texas Lifts All COVID Restrictions, Even Masks, Effective Today

I think this is the right approach, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is putting himself at risk of some real blowback if it goes badly. I’m sure he realizes that. I’m sure he also realizes we can’t go on the way we’ve been for the past year.

With cases way down, and more people being vaccinated every day, what reason is there to treat this the way we treated it a year ago?

Abbott decided there is none:

“To be clear, COVID has not, like, suddenly disappeared,” Abbott cautioned during a press conference at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday. “COVID still exists in Texas, the United States and across the globe, but it is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, from the reduced hospitalizations and from the safe practices Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”

Abbott pointed to a number of positive statistics as he detailed the state’s reopening plans, including a reduction in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the lowest positivity rate the state has seen in months. He also noted that the vaccine is a big contributing factor to the state’s ability to safely reopen, saying that health experts expect 7 million shots to have been distributed in the state by next Wednesday.

Abbott is not saying it makes sense for everyone to do exactly what they did in 2019. Not yet. What he’s saying is that people can use their own common sense in embracing reasonable precautions, and they don’t need state mandates to tell them how to approach it.

Just because the state doesn’t mandate masks doesn’t mean individual stores and restaurants can’t require them. I imagine many still will, at least until the vaccination rates have risen a bit.

But not everyone is a fan of Abbott’s decision:

That is rich coming from Gavin Newsom, whose state has seen one of the highest infection rates and one of the highest hospitalization rates in the nation. In what universe does Gavin Newsom have the slightest idea how to successfully battle COVID?

The mistake liberals are always making is assuming no one will do anything unless the government mandates it. People in California might want politicians to tell them how to live their lives, but people in Texas tend to decide for themselves what to do, and how, and for how long.

But we’ll see what the result is. If things in Texas keep going in the right direction, and it turns out you can have freedom alongside pandemic control, I’m sure Gavin Newsom will admit his mistake.