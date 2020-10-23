Why Yes, Biden Really Vowed to Put the Oil Industry Out of Business

Remember when Hillary vowed to put the coal industry out of business? Remember when she lost Pennsylvania?

Democrats never learn. But then, the political atmosphere has changed. It used to be liberals could pretend they didn’t want to put industries like coal, oil and nuclear out of business. Their left-wing base would play along because they knew it was politically necessary.

That no longer works. Now if you don’t say what Biden is saying here, left-wing Twitter will destroy you. And if he actually wins the election, they won’t take no for an answer when it comes to actually doing it.

Yes, Biden wants an end to the oil industry:

Let’s deal with the idea that the federal government gives “subsidies” to the oil industry, but doesn’t subsidize wind and solar. That’s what Biden might call malarkey.

This graph from Inside Energy shows what this really looks like:

Just about every industry in America gets tax breaks of some sort. Occasionally they can receive a grant for some purpose. But the oil and gas industry gets almost nothing in terms of direct subsidies, and what it gets pales in comparison to what wind and solar get – both in terms of direct funding and also all forms of subsidies.

Should the federal government put the oil industry out of business?

The fact is that much of the wind/solar subsidies that took place under the Obama/Biden Administration were money down the toilet. Remember Solyndra?

Trump is correct when he tells Biden that, yes, we do subsidize renewables. But subsidizing them hasn’t made them viable as an option for mass energy generation because the technology simply isn’t there to do it. There’s no way to be sure it ever will be there. It seems good in theory to let wind and the sun power the grid, but every means by which to convert these resources into usable energy has thus far proven prohibitively expensive and not reliable enough to perform on a massive scale.

Yet Biden thinks we can get to the point in a mere 30 years when they can replace oil and gas entirely? That’s utter nonsense. The same people who want us all driving electric cars want to eliminate the most reliable source of power to the electric grid. This is all completely insane.

We are going to need oil and gas for the foreseeable future. I’m all about finding cleaner ways to refine them and deal with their exhaust, but they’re not going away. Also, maybe Biden would like to explain how he would replace the 9.8 million jobs that are now provided by the oil and gas industries.

Wait. I know! He can find all these people jobs by forcing small businesses to raise their labor costs? Think that’s a bit of incoherence worthy of Billy Madison? Actually, it’s a bit of incoherence worthy of Joe Biden.