Yes, there are challenges, but what can you accomplish by doing what you can do?

The news each day is filled with dire situations people are facing because of the coronavirus crisis.

They can’t stretch their budget enough to buy food. They will not be able to pay their rent or mortgage. They can’t afford to stay home with their kids who can’t go to school due to school closures. They don’t know when they will be able to go back to work, or send their kids back to school. The list of dire situations goes on and on!

I’m not dismissing these dire situations, but the media never report what people can do for themselves. And even when new guidelines are revealed by the president and his task force to re-open the economy, the media continue to focus on the dire situations and the negatives.

Natural disasters like tornadoes do not help, but all we can do is pray no lives were lost, and that people will recover.

It’s hard to make big-picture decisions as well. Business owners think: “My business can’t get back on it’s feet with these guidelines. I can’t bring back all of my employees without knowing how many customers will be returning. I don’t know when customers will feel comfortable enough to spend money again like they did before the crisis.”

But there’s an answer:

Adapt!

It will not be business as usual after we contain this crisis.

When people and businesses start focusing on what they can do, creative and innovative steps to recovery start to emerge. We have a lot of smart and innovative people in this country, and you are one of them.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution.

This is why the president and the task force are empowering the governors and local officials to re-open the economy under the terms and conditions that are best for them. But most of the news focuses on how people and businesses are struggling.

Start focusing on what you can do! That starts by remembering:

A job that pays less than what you were making is better that no job at all. It could even be temporary work, which some employers would welcome. You would be less costly than a full-time worker for now.

You could ask your landlord or mortgage holder to suspend payments and put them on the back end of your financial obligation. Some lenders are doing this voluntarily, but sometimes you have to ask.

Ask farmers (go find them!) if they have food products they are willing to give away or sell inexpensively, rather than destroy them.

Some food producers are offering huge discounts to move product before it ruins. Seek them out in your area. Look on the Internet!

Change your eating habits at home. Snacks and comfort foods are discretionary. Fresh is best, and costs less.

Don’t be too proud to go to a food bank. They are replenishing their food supply (non-perishables) as fast as possible.

I am not trying to downplay the real need that many people have. My objective is to get people out of the self-pity party. Think outside the box we had gotten used to. It’s time for a new box.

Do what you can do.