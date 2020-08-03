Yes, Herman faced racial discrimination in business . . . and he refused to let it stop him

One of the frequent issues raised by Herman’s critics is that – according to them – he didn’t speak out very much about racism and civil rights. He was not, they said, one of the black voices who gave a lot of attention to the evils of racism.

That’s not really true, but to understand why, you have to understand that Herman had a different way of thinking about the issue.

I had quite a few conversations with him about this, so I’m going to relate what he told me about his rise in the corporate world and the extent to which racism affected him. Remember, his corporate career with Pillsbury started in 1977 following a stint as a civilian employee of the Navy. The time wasn’t that far removed from Jim Crow, and it was only 12 years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

Yes, he told me, he faced racial discrimination in the corporate world. It was an obstacle. But what he says next about it is what set him apart from the liberal civil rights establishment. The discrimination he faced, Herman told me, was something he made up his mind to overcome. He didn’t like it, of course, but he figured that everyone who’s trying to climb the corporate ladder will have some sort of obstacle to overcome. Some people had to deal with a boss who had it in for them. Others might have had to deal with a difficult corporate culture. Still others might have taken a job at a company that had a favored clique that they weren’t part of.

He didn’t minimize the evil of racism. He simply believed that his abilities and his commitment to hard work would allow him to overcome it, just as other people had to apply their abilities and efforts to overcome whatever their obstacles were.

Herman figured that if his performance was excellent, he might still face some resistance from backward-minded people, but ultimately the company would recognize his value and reward it. And he was right. It happened at Pillsbury. It happened at Burger King. It produced results at Godfather’s, where he was the CEO. And it produced results at the National Restaurant Association.

Someone might have been stuck on Herman Cain being black. But what the larger organization saw was that Herman Cain was effective. He had faith in the idea that his effectiveness would win the day even if there were some racist types in the mix. His faith was ultimately vindicated.

Now, some might say, it’s fine for him to have personal success, but where is his help for other black people who also face racial discrimination?

True, he didn’t march in protests or participate in boycotts. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t help. That’s because Herman didn’t only do these things for his own benefit and leave it at that. He often wrote about his experiences so others could benefit from them as well. Check his books, especially CEO of Self and Leadership is Common Sense. These books are filled with lessons anyone can understand and apply to their own lives. He wrote these books because he cares about other people and he wanted them to know what he knew.

He believed that anyone, even if they faced an obstacle like racial discrimination, could experience success if they embraced the right habits and handled themselves in accordance with the right principles.

If you’re looking for a fire-breathing, angry critic of America’s racial landscape, Herman was not your guy. But that doesn’t mean he failed to recognize the reality of racism. He absolutely recognized it, and considered it his imperative to conquer it in his own life.

Herman would tell any individual struggling against racism to take it upon themselves to do whatever was required to rise above it. I realize this will invoke some negative reactions from activists on the left, who recoil at the idea that the “victims of racism” should be responsible finding the answer to the problem. But Herman would reject the very idea of victimhood, believing that seeing yourself as a victim implies the inevitability of your failure. To him, showing you how to rise above the obstacle was to empower you. That’s what he loved to help people do.

So you deal with racism in your way. Herman dealt with it in his. He believed the best way to lay the smack to racism was to refuse to let it stop him, and to show others how to do the same. I’d say that’s a pretty good anti-racism legacy, from a man who proved that being black in America may be an obstacle, but it’s not greater than your power to overcome it.