Young Not Stupid: Newsom's Recall Election Is Almost Certain, Here's What Happens Next

Californians have had enough of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, and they might be ready to throw him out of the office for good.

The group Rescue California, which is in charge of the Recall Newsom petition, announced it is less than one hundred thousand signatures away from hitting the 1.5 million signature threshold needed to trigger a recall election. Organizers are currently aiming for three hundred thousand more as insurance for invalid signatures.

So how do recall elections work, and who funded this once impossible effort?

Recall elections are a way to remove a public official before their term in office is complete.

Don’t become complacent and overconfident. The recall needs 300,000 more signatures to qualify for special election. It’s anybody’s game. Help us get to the goal before the clock stops March 10. Get your petition at #recallgavin2020.com fill it out and mail it in today. — #recallgavin2020.com (@recallgavin2020) February 7, 2021

A recall ballot asks two questions:

The first is if the public official in question should be removed from office. If a voter answered the first question as a “Yes,” they will then be asked to choose from a list of candidates who they think would be a good replacement.

Most recall efforts are unsuccessful, but one notable example from the state is leaving Newsom’s critics optimistic.

In 2003, former California Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was removed from office in a recall election, with Republican and “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzenegger taking his place.

While conservatives would like to see a Republican take Newsom’s place, California’s heavy Democratic majority runs the risk of another Democrat in his spot. Regardless, people of all political affiliations are hoping Newsom’s potential successor would take a better approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness and the absurd cost of living.

Previous petitions to oust the governor, who was only sworn in two years ago, have failed, but Newsom’s hypocritical dinner at the French Laundry made this current petition gain traction from voters and donors alike.

Like any political venture set on victory, it requires groups and individuals willing to open their checkbooks.

Orange County consulting firm Proverbs 3:9 LLC and DGB Ranch provided the major committee funding, according to Rescue California. The California Republican Party is not listed as an official top donor but has provided resources to help boost the effort according to the website.

The best thing Republicans can do right now to ensure a successful recall election is to unite behind a single candidate in order to risk an overly split vote. Many grifters will throw their hat into the ring in order to gain fifteen seconds of fame and dupe innocent people for campaign funds, which could easily result in the race being handed to the Democrats.

The California Republican Party needs to make it clear right away who the serious candidates are going to be, and right now it looks like former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (who’s already declared his bid) and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox will be the leading contenders. However, expect California Democrats to have a backup to unite behind in case voters decide to remove.

A special election date could be set for later this year once petition signatures are turned in mid-March, making what was once a pipe dream into reality.

While I and many others will have left the state by then (watch out Arizona, I’m coming for you!), many Californians who have yet to flee have a choice to make. Do they want to continue to face strict lockdowns and deal with some of the highest taxes in the nation? Or do they want to take the first step towards restoring this once amazing state? I truly hope my fellow Californians will make the right decision, as the next generation depends on it.

