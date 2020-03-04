Over at The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur isn't taking Bernie's implosion well

No one should be surprised by this. Uygur provided some of the best Election Night 2016 video, if only because he says on camera what other liberals are saying behind closed doors.

He’s a Bernie guy through and through because he’s a socialist. They all are at TYT. And he’s also one of these left-wingers who’s convinced that you can only beat Trump with the most radical nominee possible because Trump will chew up an establishmentarian like Biden and eat him for breakfast.

Add to this the indignation over feeling like Bernie is once again getting jobbed by the party apparatus, and Cenk can only take so much:

This was actually before the Bloomberg dropout, so you can only imagine how he feels now. We’ve gone from a situation in which Bernie was rolling with the hard-core socialist votes, and the mere liberals were getting split among four people. Suddenly Mini-Mike, Boot Edge Edge and Club-A-Car are all out and backing Biden, and Bernie suddenly has to compete with Fauxcahontas for the fringe votes.

As for Uygur’s assessment of Biden’s chances against Trump, I think he’s mostly right, but with one obvious caveat: Uygur seems to think the media will “come for Biden” and expose all his flaws. Obviously the opposite will happen. The media will do everything it can to rehabilitate Biden and minimize his weaknesses, while it goes after Trump with everything it’s got.

In the end I don’t think it will make a difference because the media went after Trump like nothing we’d ever seen in 2016, and it had absolutely no effect.

Ideologues always think that only their fellow ideologues can win because no one else is really committed to the cause. But Uygur and other Bernie die-hards aren’t really getting an accurate read on the larger electorate. Independents do not want a socialist, and while they may have problems with Trump’s style, they’ve gotten used to it and they’re not going to trade the results he’s gotten for Bernie’s agenda of turning the U.S. into Venezuela.

But let Cenk melt down. It seems therapeutic for him and it’s fun for the rest of us to watch.