YouTube has removed that California doctor video, because the control crowd cannot allow dissent

On Monday we were one of many sites to share a fascinating video by two California ER physicians. More than an hour long, Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi offered a thorough, calm, logical and fact-based look at whether the data so far justifies the nationwide lockdown to stop COVID-19.

Their conclusion: No. They believe the lockdown decision was defensible in the beginning because of the numbers everyone was looking at. But given the way things have actually played out, they do not believe shutting down the economy and causing so many ancillary problems has been justified. Their perspective is simple: “We’re the ones seeing the patients.”

The video went viral and was the topic of much discussion for several days. As I suspected, Erickson and Massihi were roundly attacked by defenders of the lockdown. They were accused of everything from being poor statisticians to not even being real doctors.

And finally, yesterday, YouTube removed the video claiming it had “violated our community standards.” How’s that? Even if you don’t agree with their opinions, and even if you question their credentials, all kinds of people put videos on YouTube saying all kinds of things. Why was the expression of this particular opinion so troubling that it had to be removed?

Because YouTube is removing all videos that question the guidance offered by the World Health Organization. YouTube has decided it’s so important that everyone follow the WHO’s recommendations to the letter, it doesn’t even want you to know there’s another way of looking at things.

This is an important thing to pay attention to, because it speaks to an increasingly common tactic of the control crowd. That’s to hide if possible, but delegitimize at the very least, any point of view counter to the one the control crowd is trying to push. And there’s a reason for this.

Think of some of their major policy initiatives of recent times. Think of ObamaCare. Or gun control. All of these ideas, in order to “work” (as the control crowd defines working) require the entire population to do a certain thing. “If only everyone would buy health insurance,” said the ObamaCare archiects. “If only everyone would give up their guns,” said the gun-grabbers. “If only everyone would stop using plastic straws,” say the greenies. They’ve got big plans for the world, and they’re sure their plans will work if only everyone does what they want them to do.

But it’s hard to get everyone to do what you want them to do. People have minds of their own. Some won’t mind following your plan, but some won’t want to for all kinds of reasons. This irritates them, which is why they get so upset when people protest their orders on the basis of individual freedom. They need everyone getting on board to make things work, and these uncooperative rubes are getting in the way.

So the tactic to battle this usually has two components: 1. Eliminate as much of the dissent as you can so no one hears the opposing point of view, and it doesn’t even occur to anyone not to go along; 2. Any dissenters you can’t eliminate, attack so that people see them as frauds, charlatans and monsters.

I told you on Tuesday about a controversy in my city, in which one member of the city commission attended the now-famous rally in Lansing against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. For attending this rally, this commissioner has become the object of non-stop attacks from the liberal majority on the commission, which passed a resolution to “censure” her (whatever that means) and demand her resignation.

She refused to resign, and good for her, but why was it necessary to escalate the matter to that level? If you didn’t like her attending the rally, criticize her for it and be done. Why go to all this length? Because the control crowd needs to show everyone – especially potential dissenters – that daring to speak up will bring you more trouble than it’s worth.

Drs. Erickson and Massihi are now being attacked as quacks, just because they offered a rational and well-thought critique of the lockdown policies. Why is that necessary? Because getting everyone to stay inside as long as politicians want means controlling them, and it’s hard to control people when they’re exposed to reasons to doubt your wisdom. So it’s not enough to just disagree with Erickson and Massihi. Their video must be removed and their credibility must be attacked.

It has to appear completely beyond the pale that they dared to even say what they were thinking. Because their words make it harder for the government to control you.

In this case, we’re told this is absolutely necessary because people will get sick and die if everyone doesn’t stay inside. I’m no longer convinced that’s true, and I’m certainly not convinced it’s worth the cost we’re imposing on ourselves by doing it. But leaving that aside, there will always be some pretext we’re given for why we absolutely must all do what the government wants us to do.

If it’s not for public health, it will be for “fairness” or “climate” or “diversity” or something. There will always be a reason everyone needs to do as their told, and anyone who resists will be guilty of the worst kind of evil for not sympathizing with the cause.

It reminds me of a tactic I once used as a father. When my son was about three years old, he wanted to swing a bat for the first time. He is naturally right-handed but I wanted him to learn to be a left-handed hitter. So when he picked the bat up for the very first time, I had him stand in the left-handed batter’s box and grip the bat as a lefty. And I told him that was the only correct way to do it.

Of course, he could have hit from the other side and it might have felt more natural, but I knew that if he practiced from the left side he would learn to hit that way and it would give him many advantages when he played with other kids. It worked. He didn’t question me when I told him this was the only way to do it, and he became a good left-handed hitter. Today he is very glad I taught him this way.

But if I’d told him at the age of three that there was another option, and one that may have felt more natural to him, he might have tried it right-handed and he might be a righty hitter to this day. Since he was three years old, I was easily able to control what he did by not letting him know there was another way.

This is basically what the control crowd tries to do to everyone. They treat you like three-year-olds and try to prevent you from knowing there is any way of doing things beyond the way they want you to do them. They try to either hide or discredit all dissent, so you don’t dare question their orthodoxy.

Drs. Erickson and Massihi represented a threat, because they offered facts and perspectives you weren’t getting from the established “experts,” and they might have caused you to question what you’ve been hearing. So they had to be made to disappear.

Recognize this tactic and remember it. I promise you are not seeing it for the last time.